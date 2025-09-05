Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Malad in Maharashtra's Mumbai in the late hours of Thursday.

No loss of lives and injuries were reported, Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Sawant said.

ACP Hemant Sawant said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The situation is under control after the fire brigades rushed to the spot.

"This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the police official told ANI.

ACP Sawant added, "Fire brigades are here, and the situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury."

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

