Mumbai, April 9: A fire broke out at a godown in the industrial estate of the Worli area, Mumbai, on Tuesday, officials said. Upon receiving the information, five vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot to control the raging fire. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there is no information about anyone getting injured in this incident yet. Efforts are underway to douse the blaze Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)