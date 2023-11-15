Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla West area on Wednesday, a fire official said.

12 fire tenders are on the spot to extinguish the fire.

Five people were rescued from the building. No injuries were reported, a fire official said.

The incident was reported at 07:29 am by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire occurred in a building located opposite Saiffi Manzil, near the Hyatt Medical Area.

Firefighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

