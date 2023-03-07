Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a commercial unit in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday afternoon and was brought under control in nearly 2 hours, an official said.

Also Read | Dog ‘Fur’ Grows on Woman’s Face After Pet Animal Bites Off Her Nose in A Vicious Attack in USA!.

“There was no report of any injury to anyone,” a fire official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Delivers Baby at Railway Station Platform With Help of Police and Two Passengers.

The blaze started around 4.15 pm at the establishment on Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Coca Cola Compound, in Bail Bazar locality, a civic official said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were pressed into service to tackle the “level-2” fire, he said.

“The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, refrigerator, wooden materials, steel racks and a few utensils in the kitchen area of the single-storey structure,” the official said.

The fire was brought under control around 6 pm, he said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)