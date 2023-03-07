New Delhi, March 7: A woman delivered a baby at New Delhi railway station platform with the help of police and two passengers, an official said on Tuesday. According to police, on Monday, head constable Muneem was on patrolling on platform 15-16 of New Delhi railway station when at around 6.50 p.m, one Mukesh sought help as his pregnant wife Kavita Kumari, a resident of Mayapuri, had gone into labour.

"Muneem promptly reached the spot and requested two women passengers for help. They covered the pregnant woman with the help of a blanket. An ambulance and medical staff were requisitioned through the railway channels," said Hareesh HP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways unit). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: ‘Quack’ Cuts Vein During Delivery, Mother-Baby Die in Meerut; Investigation Underway.

"The woman delivered a baby girl before Dr Pawan Kumar arrived from the Northern Railway hospital. The woman and the newborn were shifted to the Railway Hospital where both -- the mother and child -- are safe and healthy," said the DCP.

