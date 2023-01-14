Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have arrested six people, including an organiser of a kabaddi programme for putting up posters celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday on Saturday and Sunday.

The police found the poster in the Malad area of Mumbai. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries' in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.

Also Read | #WATCH | “When Plans for My Visit Were Being Drawn, I Was Told Armed Forces Veterans Day … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Underworld don Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

Also Read | Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over Death of Congress MP During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)