Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) A history-sheeter and his son were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly issuing an extortion threat to a businessman admitted in a hospital in Bandra, an official said on Saturday.

The gangster, who was out on parole, and his son had taken two instalments of Rs 25,000 each from the businessman earlier, the official added.

After a fresh extortion demand, the businessman approached Bandra police, which registered a case under Indian Penal Code provisions for extortion, criminal extortion and other offences, he said.

The case was transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch, which arrested the 50-year-old gangster and his 24-year-old son on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

