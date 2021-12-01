Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) A five-year-old girl suffering from a rare heart condition got a new lease of life after the heart of a 41-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh was flown to Mumbai and transplanted in her, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Over 1,200 New HIV Infections Identified in Last 10 Months.

According to officials from Indore's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, farmer Khum Singh Solanki's body was airlifted to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Kolkata: Son of Former Deputy Mayor Arrested in Howrah Government Shelter Child Abuse Case.

“The girl was suffering from a rare disease that caused her heart and surrounding areas to enlarge in an unusual manner. The heart retrieved from the farmer's body was a bit small compared to the normal one,” the dean of the medical college Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Considering this unusual coincidence, the heart of an adult man was transplanted in the child's body. The transplant surgery was completed late on Tuesday night, which is a rare case in the medical world, he said.

The child's condition was stable and doctors of the hospital in Mumbai are keeping a watch over her, Dixit said.

Solanki, a resident of Pipliya Lohar village of Dewas district, was critically injured in a road accident and was admitted in a private hospital in Indore, it was stated.

Doctors declared him brain dead on Tuesday, following which his family consented to donate his vital organs, and his heart, liver, kidney and lungs were retrieved, officials said.

Solanki's liver and kidneys were transplanted in the bodies of three persons in Indore, while his lungs were donated to a 38-year-old in Hyderabad.

In the last six years in Indore, vital organs of 42 brain-dead persons had been donated to patients in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Telangana, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)