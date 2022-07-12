Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old history-sheeter injured himself after firing a round from a country-made pistol, following an argument with his wife and her family in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | India's External Debt of $620.7 Billion Not a Cause To Worry, Says Experts.

The firing took place around 7.30 am at PMG colony in Dharavi, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab: Former WWE Superstar, the Great Khali, Caught on Video Arguing With Toll Plaza Staff.

The accused first opened fire at his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, who were standing in the balcony of the building, he said.

The accused, Ayauddin Moiuddin Khan, who has seven criminal cases to his name, has been externed from Mumbai and lives in Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, he said.

Khan had given Rs 40,000 to his second wife a few months ago and was demanding the money back. He had come to Dharavi to get the money back and started arguing with her and her family, the official said.

After a heated argument, the accused stepped out of the building and started hurling abuses at his wife and her family, he said.

Khan pulled out a country-made pistol and fired a round towards the family, before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Locals alerted the police control room, following which the Dharavi police rushed to the spot and recovered a bullet, he said.

Later, the police were informed that Khan had sustained bullet injury to his arm and was admitted at civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)