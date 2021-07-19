Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) A woman and two men were arrested and over 20 booked on Monday for allegedly attacking a lawyer with swords, knives and sticks in Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, lawyer Satyadev Joshi and his associate Ankit Tandon had gone to survey a land in Kandharpada area along with their client when the incident took place, an MHB police station official said.

"The mob said the land belonged to someone else and started an argument, which soon descended into an attack on Joshi with swords, knives and sticks. The lawyer was hospitalised and his condition is out of danger. We have arrested three people, including a woman, for the attack and booked 20 others for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences," he said.

