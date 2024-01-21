Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up on Saturday night, depicting Lord Ram's image ahead of the Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a cable-stayed bridge with eight lanes and a length of roughly 5.6 kilometers. It links Worli in South Mumbai with Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

Also Read | Land Scam Case: ED Questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case for Over Seven Hours, He Calls It 'Conspiracy'.

With just two days left for the mega event in Ayodhya, the whole country is eagerly waiting for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ram Setu's Origin Point in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)