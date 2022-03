Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Antop Hill police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The police said that the man is her neighbour and used to rape her when she used to be alone at home.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache, after which the victim's family reached the nearest hospital where the doctor told that the girl is five months pregnant.

"When the accused came to know about this, he immediately fled from the spot. We started an investigation and arrested him from the Mira Road area," the police said.

He will be produced before a court today.

The police has registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

