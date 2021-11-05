Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from a courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

