Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) One person has been arrested and a hunt was on for another in a case where a man was assaulted with iron rods and made to eat garbage from a bin in Jogeshwari in Mumbai, a video of which had left netizens fuming on social media.

The incident had taken place last month and a Crime Branch Unit X team nabbed one of the accused, Abdul Khalid Malik Shaikh (47), from near a railway station, an official said.

Shaikh is a history-sheeter who has been externed two times earlier and has now been charged with attempt to murder in this incident by Meghwadi police, the official added.

"His associate Fahid Zahid Ali Shaikh (20) is on the run and and efforts are on to nab him. The complainant and the accused stay in the same locality and the incident is a fallout of an old dispute," he said.

