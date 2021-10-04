Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A 61-year-old man died after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Sunday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).

The deceased was identified as Sundara Saw, MFB said.

Also Read | The Latest NFT Project To Take Over The Metaverse While Making a Change: Fancy Frenchies.

The building was evacuated immediately. Some parts of the building collapsed, it informed.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Also Read | Cyclone Shaheen Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm After Hitting Oman With Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds, To Weaken Further Into a Depression.

Dr Shaikh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), JJ hospital declared the victim 'brought dead.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)