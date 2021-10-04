Non-fungible tokens or NFTs have become extremely popular this past year, generating millions of dollars. The industry grew nearly 300% in 2020 alone, and this year, it continues to scale its success exponentially. With NFT sales totaling to over $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, there's no doubt that the tokens are some of the most potent products in the digital space today. Amid the fast-paced environment, one NFT sets itself apart from the rest while making a positive impact.

Fancy Frenchies have been conquering the spotlight and have garnered the support of various celebrities such as Tory Lanez and Steve Aoki, and athletes such as James Bouknight and Kendrick Nunn. A collection if 10,000 Fancy Frenchies were released on the fast growing Solana Blockchain on September 16th and sold out in 2 minutes.

These furry friends are the latest addition to the NFT community. Like other tokens, Fancy Frenchies are also digital assets backed by blockchain technology. It is a collection of 10,000 masterful and artistic characters of french bulldogs. Every Fancy Frenchie is unique in its own right and cannot get a like-for-like replacement when they are traded. Some more rare than others, a 1/1 pink and white cyborg Frenchie that was minted for 2 SOL ended up reselling for 350 SOL (about $50,000) days after launch.

Beyond selling digital assets and building an empire, Fancy Frenchies is dedicated to helping rescue charities. Within their first week of launch, they have already teamed up with popular dj Steve Aoki and live streamed a 25 thousand dollar donation to Hope For Paws, an animal rescue organization and have performed over 10 life saving surgerys.

Fancy Frenchies are on a mission not only to redefine the status quo in the NFT industry but also to use the digital assets to inflict change in the real world. This goal signifies that there's more avenues technology can explore to help others. Fancy Frenchies are currently one of the few NFTs in the world that are thinking way beyond generating sales and genuinely care about the future of valuable lives.