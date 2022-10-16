Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) A man was fined by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after he drove his autorickshaw onto platform number one of Kurla station, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Accused in Hemant Lohia Murder Case Attempted Suicide Before Arrest.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the driver, identified as Vinod Pandey, was possibly confused about how to exit the sprawling station, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Projects Worth Around Rs 420 Crore in Etah.

"He had driven his family to the station and then moved towards the south of the station believing he was taking an exit road. He was fined Rs 500 under the Railway Act," he said.

A video of the act has gone viral on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)