Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 149 mobile phones from a high-end shop here, an official said on Wednesday.

The Samta Nagar police apprehended Azmat Ali Sheikh from Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the official said.

Also Read | Netflix StreamFest 2020 Extended Till December 11, 2020; Here's How to Watch Free Netflix in India.

The accused and his brother had allegedly looted a high-end shop in the western suburb of Kandivali here last month, decamped with 149 mobile phones and had been on the run ever since, he said.

Based on specific information, the accused was traced to Uttar Pradesh, while his brother is still at large, the official said, adding that 46 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2020: From How to Make Paneer to Dalgona Coffee and How to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card, Check Out the 10 Most-Searched Queries on Google This Year.

During the probe it was found that the duo had similarly targeted high-end cellphone stores in the city in the past as well, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)