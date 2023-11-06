Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Mumbai police said they have registered a case against a person for allegedly raping and threatening to kill his 13-year-old daughter in the Eastern suburb of Govandi here in Mumbai.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, police said.

Shivaji Nagar police in Mumbai said the accused (38) has been charged under sections 376, 367 (2) (N), 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

"A case was registered and the accused was presented in the court and sent to police custody for 5 days," Mumbai police said.

According to the Shivaji Nagar Police, "the accused father allegedly raped his minor daughter several times in the last two years".

The matter came to light when the victim's mother saw her crying and enquired about it, "But she remained silent," as per police.

"The accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident," police said.

"The victim told her mother that the accused raped her several times and took her to different places," Mumbai police said.

Following this, the victim's mother reported the incident to the nearest police station and a case was registered, as per police.

"The accused was arrested after police registered a case," police said. )ANI)

