Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 37-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly breaking into the house of a senior citizen here and decamping with valuables worth lakhs, an official said.

The accused had allegedly also stolen the money the 80-year-old woman had saved for a knee surgery, which could not be conducted, as a result of which she died recently, the official said.

The Vakola police apprehended the accused Ismail alias Salim Sheikh from Nigohi district in Uttar Pradesh last week, he said.

Sheikh had allegedly broken into the home of Sushila Ben Shah in Santacruz in August and decamped with valuables, including ornaments and the money the woman had saved for a knee surgery, the official said.

The police scanned the CCTV footage from the locality and established the identity of the accused and traced him to Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"Sheikh is a habitual offender and has around 18 cases to his name. We have recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 13 lakh from his possession and arrested him in a theft case,” sub-inspector Nitin Savane of Vakola police station said.

