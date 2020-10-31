Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed by his friend after an argument in Mahim's Wanjawadi area, police said on Saturday.

Shahid alias Bakat and his friend were talking when something caused an altercation after which the latter bludgeoned him with a stone and then stabbed him, a Mahim police station official said.

A murder case has been registered, he added.

