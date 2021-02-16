Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, the mayor said COVID-19 cases are rising fast in Mumbai and it has become a matter of concern for the civic body and the state government.

Increase in the number of suburban services and resumption of all other activities could be a reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases, she said.

The three-point programme of wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising hands regularly is not being followed by most people, she said.

Pednekar further said that while the authorities had planned to reopen schools in the city, they are again reviewing the decision.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajendra Tope have already started holding review meetings to discuss the situation, she said.

"We could face another lockdown, but it is in the hands of citizens to avoid it by following the COVID-19 protocol, which they had abided by under the state government's 'My family My Responsibility' programme," the mayor said.

Mumbai recorded a single-day spike of 493 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the city's tally of infections to 7,05,441, including 19,701 casualties.

