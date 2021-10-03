Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh from Western Express Highway by the Kandivali unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Manipur MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Online at empsconline.gov.in; Know Details.

Mujibur Fazlu Rehman Khan, who runs a motorcycle repair shop and is a resident of Bail Bazar in Kurla, was held on a tip off on Saturday night, he said.

Also Read | Drugs on Cruise Ship Case: NCB Looking at Bollywood Connection After Arresting Eight Youngsters, Including Aryan Khan, Over Consumption of Illegal Drugs.

He is allegedly an associate of Rubina Niyazu Sheikh, who was recently held by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs, Rs 80 lakh cash and 500 grams of gold were recovered from her Bandra home, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)