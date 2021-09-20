Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

As per information shared by NCB, the agency raided the Goregaon area on Sunday night and nabbed the drug dealer.

NCB seized mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakhs from the accused.

The accused was presented in the court after a case was registered against him.

Meanwhile, in the last one year, NCB has arrested 32 Nigerian drug dealers and recovered different types of drugs worth more than Rs 50 crores. (ANI)

