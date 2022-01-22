Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized 3.950 kg of ephedrine which was concealed in a consignment of women's clothing from Mumbai's Andheri East, officials said.

The consignment originated from Pune and was destined for Australia.

The NCB Mumbai has registered the case, the officials said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

