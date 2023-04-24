Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): A drug peddler was arrested and drugs worth Rs 36 lakh was recovered from his possession in the Charkop area of Mumbai's Kandivali, police said on Sunday.

"The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided an apartment in the Charkop area of Kandivali and recovered 1.23 kg of charas drugs worth Rs 36.9 lakh in the international market," Mumbai Police said.

The police informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was registered against the drug peddler.

"A 29-year-old drug peddler was arrested and a case under NDPS Act was registered against him," police added.

During interrogation, the drug peddler said that he had sourced the drugs from Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway.

On April 22, an alleged drug peddler was arrested and drugs worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from his possession in Goregaon by Mumbai police.

Mumbai's Dindoshi Police said that the drug peddler has been identified as Sashikant Jagtab (31). He was arrested from MHB Colony in Goregaon.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 5 lakh in the international market, the police said.

While patrolling, the police noticed a suspicious person, who started running. But the police nabbed the accused. Upon searching him, the police found MD drugs in his possession.

The accused was presented in a court which sent him to judicial custody. (ANI)

