Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a 52-year- old man, who is the main accused in the case of an illegal diesel pump found operating at Wadala Truck Terminus in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Sion, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said.

The accused went absconding after a raid was conducted at the illegal diesel pump on December 2 by Unit-1 of the crime branch, the official said.

"The police had seized 15,000 litres of diesel, procured illegally, which was being sold at a cheaper rate," he said.

Police have so far arrested four persons, including the main accused in the case, he said, adding that a hunt for the remaining accused was on.

