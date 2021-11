Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities.

It took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and death toll to 16,285, a civic official said.

After a gap of three days, the city logged more than 300 new COVID-19 cases. It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.

There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947.

As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.

There are 15 sealed buildings in the city. Buildings are sealed when five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises.

The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent.

The average case doubling rate or the period during which cases double is 2,178 days.

The average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 3 to 9.

