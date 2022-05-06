Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 117 COVID-19 cases, the fourth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 100, taking the infection count here to 10,60,434, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally on Thursday was 130, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 93 to touch 10,40,165, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 706, he said.

Of the 117 new cases, only four had to be hospitalized, though none of them need oxygen support, the official said, adding that just 18 of the 25,959 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

BMC data showed the positivity rate was 0.013 per cent, the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between April 29 and May 5 stood at 0.009 per cent.

It also revealed that 8,677 samples had been examined in the last 24 hours, which took the overall number of tests in Mumbai to 1,69,39,042.

The caseload doubling time was 7,524 days in the city, which had no containment zone or sealed building at present, as per civic data.

On January 7 this year, Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases, while the most number of deaths from the infection was witnessed on May 1 last year.

