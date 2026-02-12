Patna (Bihar) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat again on Thursday following the one recieved via email a day before, after which heavy police force was deployed outside the court to ensure safety.

Anti-terrorist squads, police, and dog squads were deployed to begin a search operation for explosive materials in the court complex.

Anshuman, an advocate at the Patna Civil Court, said that the District Bar Association will meet today and discuss how to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He said that, according to the information received, the court will remain closed today.

"This is very sad, and it's unclear how serious this is. The District Bar Association (DBA) is meeting today to discuss how to prevent such incidents... If such incidents continue, how will judicial work be conducted? The government suffers revenue losses, many lawyers face significant difficulties, and the general public suffers significant losses... The information we received by phone was that the court would remain closed today, and someone is conspiring to blow up the building," the advocate said.

Yesterday, the Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat via email.

As a precautionary measure, the entire court premises were evacuated, and judicial proceedings were suspended.

According to official sources, the email was received around 1 am in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, claiming that RDX had been planted inside the court complex. Following the alert, the administration and police responded.

Entry of the general public into the court premises has been temporarily restricted for security reasons. Police and bomb disposal squad teams rushed to the spot and launched a thorough search operation. A dog squad has also been deployed to conduct a detailed inspection of the premises.

Patna City Superintendent of Police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said a comprehensive search of the court complex is underway following the bomb threat. He added that the dog squad and bomb disposal teams are undertaking further necessary action.

Notably, the Patna Civil Court has received similar bomb threats on several occasions. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

