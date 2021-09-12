Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Mumbai reported 354 new COVID cases and 7 deaths on Sunday.

According to the state health department, 188 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the recovery rate of the state stood at 97 per cent.

The total number of positive COVID cases in the city stood at 73,5056 and as many as 4,823 active COVID cases were recorded. (ANI)

