Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Mumbai reported four COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally here to 11,55,293, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by three in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,515, leaving the city with an active caseload of 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 1,88,247 days, while the growth rate in cases between February 5 and 11 was 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,34,401 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,730 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

