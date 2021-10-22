Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of an elderly woman from falling into the gap between the platform and train at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai.

The incident took place on Thursday when a train started moving while a 50-year-old woman was trying to board the train as seen in the CCTV footage of the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

Thinking on her feet and showing courage instantly, a female constable pulled her towards the platform saving her from falling into the gap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)