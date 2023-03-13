Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,565, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, said a civic official.

The recovery count rose by seven to touch 11,35,696, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 122, he added.

Of the 18 cases detected during the day, only four needed hospitalisation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between March 6 and 12 is 0.0015 per cent.

So far, 1,87,69,871 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 879 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

