Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 399 on Monday, while the toll rose by three, the second time the daily addition of fatalities was this low since April last year, an official said.

The metropolis now has a caseload of 3,12,273, including 11,393 deaths, while 2,94,630 people have been discharged, leaving it with 5,335 active cases, he added.

On January 3 this year, the city had seen a low of three deaths from the infection, the official pointed out.

During the day, 502 people were discharged, and the case doubling time now stands at 574 days, he said.

A BMC official said 7,133 people, comprising 4,502 health care and 2,631 frontline workers, were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 21 centres during the day.

With this, the number of people who have been administered vaccine doses in the country's financial capital has increased to 82,884.

