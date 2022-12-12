Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,55,010, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, a civic official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 73-Year-Old Beaten to Death for Rape Bid on Minor Girl.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Also Read | India-China Clash in Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Soldiers Give Befitting Reply at Tawang Flashpoint, Chinese Troops Received More Injuries Than Indian Side.

As per BMC data, the city's overall growth rate of cases between December 5 and 11 was 0.004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,70,561 days, while the overall number of coronavirus tests was 1,85,90,836, including 1,047 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)