Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Mumbai police have registered a case against Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction party leader for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official during an anti-encroachment drive.

As per police, municipality officials who were returning after taking action against certain unauthorised shops operating on the footpath in Vaishali Nagar, Mulund they were stopped and verbally abused by Anand Pawar, the branch head of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Pawar, who reached the site, stopped BMC officers on the road and verbally abused them, police said. Senior Inspector Ramesh Salve of the municipal corporation attempted to explain, but Pawar did not listen, indulged in indecent behaviour, and slapped the officers.

Following this incident, municipal officials immediately contacted the police who promptly arrived at the scene and registered a case against the Shiv Sena branch head based on the complaint from the municipal officer. The police further initiated an investigation.

Opposition leaders also held a protest outside Vidhan Bhavan today over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

