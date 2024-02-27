Bhopal, February 27: The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and the mass outreach programme, being held ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will continue in the state till March 6, a party leader said on Tuesday. Gandhi will hold a roadshow on March 2 after the yatra enters MP at Piprai in Morena district, state Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said.

Later in the day, the yatra will reach Gwalior city where the former Congress president will address a public meeting, he said. On March 3, the yatra will resume from Gwalior with Gandhi's address to Agniveer ex-servicemen and reach Shivpuri after passing through different villages and towns. On way to Shivpuri, Gandhi will interact with tribal community members in Mohkheda. Assam: CBI Summons Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia for Clash During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Shivpuri city and later reach Badarwas town, where he will address a public meeting. There will be an overnight halt of the yatra at Badarwas (Shivpuri district), Singh said. On March 4, the yatra will resume from Miyana in Guna district and reach Raghogarh after passing through various villages. After a roadshow in Raghogarh, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Pipal Chouraha in Biaora of Rajgarh district and interact with the farmers at Bhatkhedi, Singh said.

After night halt in Bhatkhedi, the yatra will resume from Pachore on March 5 and reach Shajapur, where Gandhi will hold a roadshow. Gandhi will also interact with students at Maksi town in Shajapur district and the yatra will later proceed to Ujjain. The Wayanad MP will offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and address a rally in Ujjain on March 5. Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP's Agra (Watch Video)

After night halt at Ingoria, the yatra will resume on March 6 from Badnagar where Gandhi will interact with women. He will also hold a roadshow in Badnagar and a public meeting in Badnawar, Singh said. The yatra will go to Ratlam and Sailana later that day, he added.