Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Sunil Prabhu on Saturday alleged that the government has neglected the fire victims whose shanties were gutted in a level-two fire that broke out nearly two weeks ago inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

"The local people whose shanties were gutted are not being rehabilitated by the state government," Sunil Prabhu alleged.

"About 1,155 shanties were gutted due to the fire ," he claimed, accusing the Eknath Shinde government of "showing off" after it failed to reach out to fire victims.

On March 13, a level-two fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

However, no loss of life was reported due to the fire when the flames erupted inside the slums.

"This government only shows off since it has not compensated the fire victims," he claimed.

Prabhu questioned the Shinde-led government on why the people of his constituency were being neglected. (ANI)

