Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old member of the transgender community was found brutally killed by unidentified persons in suburban Kandivali on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Robbery seemed to be the motive behind the killing of Suresh Mastud Surya as he used to wear multiple gold chains, said an official.

He was found dead in Prem Nagar locality with several wounds of a sharp weapon on the body.

Officials of Bangur Nagar police station have obtained CCTV footage from the spot and are conducting further probe, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Vishal Thakur.

The weapon used in the crime was recovered from the spot but no arrest has been made yet, he said.

