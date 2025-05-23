Maharashtra, May 23: Mumbai turned grey this morning as the city received light showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. "The city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today", as per the Indian Meteorological Department. Earlier, a massive traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, following heavy rainfall late Wednesday night that severely damaged the road surface.

The downpour created large potholes and significantly slowed traffic movement, with the situation further aggravated by ongoing road construction work. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Get Much-Needed Relief From Heat As Pre-Monsoon Showers Hit City (See Photos and Videos).

Mumbai Receives Light Showers

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai turns grey this morning as the city receives light showers. As per the IMD, the city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today. pic.twitter.com/UpyU9REdoc — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

The traffic congestion extended for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, with many commuters stranded for over four hours. The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

Additionally, the IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days. Meanwhile, the national capital experienced severe weather on Wednesday, including a dust storm, thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain in various parts of Delhi. Mumbai Rains on May 20 Pics and Videos: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms Sweep Across City As Residents Brace for Heavy Rainfall.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday. The data highlighted heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

In Gangetic West Bengal, Haldia (Purba Medinipur) recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas) with 9 cm. Kolkata's Dum Dum and Alipur stations (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata) each recorded 4 cm, while Digha (North 24 Parganas) saw 2 cm. Konkan & Goa also experienced rainfall, with Panjim (North Goa) recording 9 cm, and both Mumbai (Santacruz) and Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri) registering 3 cm each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)