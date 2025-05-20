Heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning on Tuesday evening, May 20, brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in Mumbai. Several social media users also took to X, formerly Twitter, to share videos and photos of the Mumbai rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next four days with light to moderate rainfall. Mumbai Rains on May 20 Pics and Videos: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms Sweep Across City As Residents Brace for Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai Rain Video

Mumbaikars Get Much-Needed Relief From Heat

Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)