Mumbai experienced cloudy skies and gusty winds on May 20 as thunderstorms swept across the city. Netizens shared striking pictures and videos of dark clouds hovering over iconic spots like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link by early evening. Strong winds and heavy thunderstorms were reported in areas like Khopoli, Ghats, and Nagothane, with Raigad facing fierce storms and gusty conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in Mumbai after 8 PM, expected to continue into the next morning. Light rains with winds below 40 kmph are likely, with several heavy spells predicted over the coming two days. Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, May 19: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain in City, Neigbouring Districts; Yellow Alert Issued Till May 22.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Grey as Storm Clouds Loom Over Mumbai

Cloudy Skies over Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link | 6:30 PM #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OFcqR7rR2o — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 20, 2025

Dark Clouds Over Navi Mumbai

Dark clouds over navi mumbai pic.twitter.com/wVeL1H6koX — CHINTAN KOTAK (@chintank10) May 20, 2025

Gusty Winds, Dark Skies Sweep Across Khopoli Ahead of Rains

Raigad Lashed by Fierce Winds and Thunderstorms

Nagothane strong Tstorms#Raigad under fierce Tstorms and gusty winds right now#Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/KieTBMiLQN — Abizer Kachwala (@KachwalaAbizer) May 20, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai Tonight

