Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust President Sada Sarvankar said that offering coconut, flowers, and laddu prasad has been prohibited for some time for security reasons.

Sarvankar said that security at the temple is efficient trust is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the devotees.

"The security at the temple is efficient. Mumbai Police and the trust security are deployed... Extra security steps have been taken considering tensions at the border," Sada Sarvankar told ANI.

"We have decided that offering coconut, flowers, and laddu prasad has been prohibited for some time. Temple trust is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the devotees," he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra outlined the precautions being taken across the state amidst such escalation, noting that a high-level meeting was held on Friday to assess the situation.

"Just yesterday, we held a meeting based on the war book to determine the precautions we should take. We are taking those necessary measures. All district units have been provided with the required information and resources," the Maharashtra CM said.

In a response to Pakistan's aggressive drone and munition attacks along the western border and Line of Control (LoC) this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserted that the tensions between India and Pakistan over the last three to four days are no less than a war.

He paid homage to five fallen jawans of the armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that the Pakistan Army might be involved in infiltration across the LoC, trying to harm the army posts.

"The activities that have been going on for the last 3-4 days are no less than a war. Under normal circumstances, the air forces of the countries do not fly in the air and attack each other... Under normal circumstances, infiltration across the Line of Control is done by terrorists. We have information that the Pakistani army may also be involved in infiltration across the Line of Control, which is trying to harm our posts," Ghai said in a presser in the national capital.

The DGMO warned that India has exercised immense restraint while focusing only on non-escalatory actions. Any threat to the country's sovereignty would be met with decisive force. (ANI)

