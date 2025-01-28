Siddhivinayak Temple, one of Mumbai’s most prominent and revered religious sites, has implemented a new dress code policy for devotees seeking darshan. The temple, known for its welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, will now only permit entry to visitors wearing traditional Indian attire or full-covering clothing. In an official statement, the Siddhivinayak Shrine Trust emphasized the importance of modest dress in maintaining the sanctity and decorum of the sacred space. The policy aims to uphold Indian cultural and religious values while ensuring the comfort and respect of all visitors. Weather Forecast Today, January 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Siddhivinayak Temple Dress Code

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)