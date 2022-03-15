New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against 16 narco-traffickers in connection with the seizure of 2998.21 kg narcotics drugs at Mundra Port last year.

The traffickers, include Afghan and Iranian nationals, and they have been booked under Sections 120B, 466 and 471 of IPC, Sections 8(C), 21(C), 23 (C) and 29 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Sections 17, 18 & 20 of UAPA.

Also Read | Russia’s Share of Arms Import to India Fell From 69% in 2012-17 to 46% in 2017-21, Says Report.

According to the chargesheet, the drug traffickers had links to Pakistan terror outfits and the drugs were being channelled back to foreign entities through hawala channels.

Among the 10 people arrested in the case, five are Afghan nationals. (ANI)

Also Read | Hijab Row: Mehbooba Mufti Calls Karnataka High Court's Decision To Uphold Hijab Ban ‘Deeply Disappointing’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)