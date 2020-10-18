New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association has deferred its strike that was to begin on Monday in protest against non-payment of salaries "to avoid inconvenience to patients and considering the appeal of the north MCD Mayor."

The Association has stated that if salaries are not paid in a week they may be forced to reconsider decision.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: Five Naxals Killed in Operation by Security Forces.

The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association in a letter to the Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation wrote, "with due respect, it is submitted that this Association, which represents permanent senior doctors of all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, gave strike notice dated October 14 for indefinite strike w.e.f. October 19 to protest against nonpayment of our salaries of last three months."

Thereafter, with a view to avoid any inconvenience to patients due to impending strike, we made fervent appeals to our Prime Minister, Union Health Minister and Hon'ble Mayor/North MCD to help find some permanent solution, the Association stated.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

"In order to avoid the likely inconvenience our strike will cause to patients and considering the appeal of the Mayor/North MCD to senior doctors to give him some time to arrange funds, this Association reconsidered its decision to proceed on scheduled strike. After having detailed discussion with our members on the subject, it has been decided that Corporation should be given some more time to arrange funds and to find permanent solution to this recurring salary problem with the help of Central or State government," the Association wrote.

Accordingly, it has been decided to defer the indefinite strike for time being in general public interest with the hope that in the meanwhile Corporation will find permanent solution of the salary issue.

"If our three months salaries are not paid within a week time, then this body may be forced to reconsider its decision," the Association stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)