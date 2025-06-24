Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 24 (PTI) In the first open criticism from a senior Congress leader in his home state of Kerala, K Muraleedharan on Tuesday targeted Shashi Tharoor over his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the remarks "quite disgusting."

Addressing reporters, Muraleedharan said it was troubling that a member of the party's working committee would continue to praise a political rival, especially during election season.

"He is a member of the working committee. It is quite disgusting that a member of the working committee continues to praise the political opponent of the Congress," he said.

Muraleedharan's comments came a day after Tharoor, in a newspaper article, described Modi's "energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage" as a "prime asset" for India on the global stage, adding that the Prime Minister deserved greater support.

Tharoor's praise for the PM came at a time when the Congress has consistently been attacking the BJP-led Centre over its foreign policy, alleging that Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally.

Muraleedharan also criticised Tharoor's remark on the day of the Nilambur bypoll, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he hadn't been invited to campaign, unlike in previous elections. Muraleedharan called the statement "unfortunate."

A former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Muraleedharan, said voters had ignored Tharoor's comments.

"The people of Nilambur have not given even one per cent value to what he said," he added.

Tharoor had earlier said, "I do not go where I am not invited," while expressing hope that the UDF candidate would win and the hard work of party workers would pay off.

"We're not giving importance to his remarks—we're moving forward," said Muraleedharan, the son of late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran.

Asked whether disciplinary action was needed against Tharoor, he replied, "Whether action should be taken or not—let the high command decide and inform us."

Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram last week, Tharoor said he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership but refused to speak about those in light of the Nilambur Assembly by-poll.

The veteran leader said the Congress, its values, and its workers are very dear to him.

