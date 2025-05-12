New Delhi [India] May 12 (ANI): The New Delhi Range (NDR) unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two adults and apprehended one juvenile in connection with a murder case registered at the Bindapur Police Station.

The arrested individuals were identified as Faisal Hussain (54) and his wife, Ruksana Khatoon, along with their minor son. The trio were found to be involved in a violent altercation that led to the death of a man in Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar.

The case, registered on April 30, 2025, included charges under sections 115(2), 126(2), 110, 103, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Faisal Hussain and Ruksana Khatoon were arrested under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while their son, a Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL), was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board-VII in Dwarka.

Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Crime Branch, stated that the incident occurred on April 29, 2025, following a dispute between two neighbours, Molana Hasan and Faisal Hussain, in Sewak Park. The quarrel escalated over noise complaints caused by a video game parlour allegedly run by the accused.

During the heated exchange, Faisal Hussain reportedly called his wife and two sons to the scene. The family then attacked Molana Hasan and his sons using sticks and iron rods. As a result of the assault, Hasan's son, Osama, sustained serious injuries and later succumbed during treatment. Consequently, Section 103 of the BNS (relating to murder) was added to the FIR.

A team was formed to track the absconding accused. The Team launched a manhunt based on technical surveillance and local intelligence. On May 9, 2025, acting on a reliable tip-off received by police personnel, the team traced the accused to the Paryavaran Complex on IGNOU Road in Saket, Delhi. Ruksana Khatoon and her juvenile son were apprehended first, followed by the arrest of Faisal Hussain later that evening from the same locality.

Faisal Hussain works as a cloth fabricator and resides in Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar. Originally from Gopalganj, Bihar, he has been living in Delhi with his wife and three children.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

