Baripada (Odisha), Nov 20 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu Monday went down the memory lane while inaugurating an Eklavya Model Residential School in tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Expressing her happiness over the infrastructure of the school at Kuliana, Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, expressed confidence that with the opening of the school local children will have more opportunity for education.

Also Read | Karnataka Senior Congress Leader Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur Stirs Controversy, Says 'It Is Not Possible for Single Person To Commit Rape'.

Recollecting her childhood days, the 65-year-old president, who is the first person from the tribal community to occupy the country's highest office, said “There was no school near our home during our childhood. Therefore, we had to go away from home for study.

"Many children were deprived of education at that time as there were no schools nearby, which is not the case today,” she told the gathering.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Neighbour Chokes Five-Year-Old Boy To Death in Order to Take Revenge on His Mother, Arrested.

Addressing the tribal children present at the programme, the president said that she too hails from a humble background like them. She got the opportunity to serve the citizens, because of her education.

Murmu said that education can make children successful as it is the key to economic and social well-being. She advised parents to educate their children as they can then contribute to the progress of the country and society along with their own development.

She was happy to note that more than 700 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established across the country for the education of tribal children. In these schools more than 3.5 lakh tribal students across India will be able to get quality education and be able to contribute to the development of the society and nation.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools are set up by the government to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)